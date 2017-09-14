U.S. extends Iran sanctions relief under nuclear deal: State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States extended sanctions relief for Iran under the 2015 nuclear deal on Thursday, the State Department said, but no decision on whether to preserve the deal itself has yet been made.
