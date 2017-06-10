U.S. forces assist Philippines in battle to end city siege

MANILA/MARAWI CITY, Philippines (Reuters) – U.S. forces are providing the Philippines with technical assistance to end a siege of the southern town of Marawi by militants allied to Islamic State but it has no boots on the ground, the Philippines military said on Saturday.
