U.S. House panel issues subpoenas to Justice Department over Trump dossier: Democrat

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. House Intelligence Committee has issued subpoenas to the Justice Department and FBI for documents related to a dossier that alleged Russia collected compromising material on Donald Trump, the panel’s top Democrat said on Tuesday.
