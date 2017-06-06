U.S. intelligence contractor charged with leaks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A U.S. intelligence contractor has been charged with leaking to a news organization classified National Security Agency material about Russian interference in the 2016 American presidential election, the Justice Department and officials said.
