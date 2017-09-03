U.S.-led coalition says Islamic State Syria convoy split in two

BEIRUT (Reuters) – An Islamic State evacuation convoy trying to reach IS territory in east Syria has split in two, with some buses remaining in the open desert and others turning back into government-held areas, a U.S.-led coalition fighting the group said on Sunday.
