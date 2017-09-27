U.S. meat company in ‘pink slime’ case launches fund for ex-workers

(Reuters) – The South Dakota meat processor that sued ABC News over the characterization of its top-selling product as “pink slime” in TV news reports has set up a $10 million fund to help former employees and communities affected by the plants it closed in 2012, it said on Wednesday.
