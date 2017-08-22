OSAN, South Korea (Reuters) – The head of the U.S. military’s Pacific Command said on Tuesday it was more important to use diplomacy against North Korea’s growing threat rather than consider what actions by Pyongyang might trigger a preemptive strike against the reclusive North.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S. military Pacific Commander says diplomacy more important on North Korea - August 22, 2017
- Hong Kong democracy leader Joshua Wong back in dock days after being jailed - August 22, 2017
- Reversing course, Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war - August 22, 2017