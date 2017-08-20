U.S. national monument review to test key land protection law

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke will recommend on Aug. 24 whether to eliminate or shrink nearly two dozen national monuments, creating the first major test for a 111-year-old law that gives presidents the power to protect swaths of public land.
