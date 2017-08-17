U.S. Navy, citing poor seamanship, removes commanders of warship in deadly crash

WASHINGTON/TOKYO (Reuters) – The U.S. Navy has removed the two senior officers and the senior enlisted sailor on a U.S. warship that almost sank off the coast of Japan in June after it was struck by a Philippine container ship, the Navy said on Friday.
