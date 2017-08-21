U.S. Navy to launch fleet-wide probe as search for 10 missing sailors goes on

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Ships, aircraft and divers from an international search-and-rescue operation were still looking for 10 missing U.S. sailors on Tuesday after a collision between a U.S. warship and a merchant vessel in waters near Singapore and Malaysia.
