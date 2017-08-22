U.S. Navy to relieve commander after collisions in Asia: source

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Navy will in the coming hours relieve the three-star admiral who commands its seventh fleet following a series of collisions in Asia, a U.S. official told Reuters late on Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity.
