U.S. News & World Report Selects PayScale to Provide Alumni Salary Information for Its Popular “Best Colleges” Rankings Report

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

SEATTLE, Sept. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, PayScale, Inc., the world’s leading provider of on-demand compensation data and software, announced U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in education rankings, is displaying PayScale’s rich salary data on school profile pages as part of the 2018 Best Colleges edition. The annual report, published since 1983, is designed to help prospective students and their families research more than 1,800 U.S.-based universities. This marks the first time U.S. News will provide alumni salary information in its highly anticipated report.

“Increasingly, families and students have asked U.S. News to provide more information on salary post-graduation,” said Robert Morse, chief data strategist at U.S. News. “In addition to the rich data we display on college cost, location, size and academic life, we wanted to make this salary information easily available for students as they research their college options.”

“While earning potential shouldn’t be the only consideration when selecting a school and major, it is certainly an important one, especially when families consider the cost and potential future debt associated with each student’s education,” said PayScale Vice President Lydia Frank. “We are excited to work with U.S. News on their popular rankings report to provide rich and accurate alumni salary insights so families and students can make more informed decisions about their future careers and earning potential.”

U.S. News will display alumni salary information on 1,000 schools’ profile pages, using data provided by PayScale. In addition, subscribers to the U.S. News College Compass, which provides additional insights into the rankings and data, will also see salaries broken down by major for each school with data from PayScale and directly from colleges as collected by U.S. News. Salary was not a factor in determining the rankings.

The publication of the 2018 U.S. News Best Colleges Rankings Report comes on the heels of PayScale’s recent 2017-2018 College Salary Report, published in late August. The PayScale Report provides detailed salary data for alumni of a total of 2,441 associate and bachelor’s degree-granting institutions throughout the U.S. For more information about PayScale’s College Salary Report, please visit: http://www.payscale.com/college-salary-report

About PayScale:
PayScale offers modern compensation software and real-time, data-driven insights for employees and employers alike. More than 6,500 customers, from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, use PayScale to power pay decisions for more than 14 million employees. These companies include Dish Network, Getty Images, Skullcandy, Bloomberg BNA and Time Warner. For more information, please visit: www.payscale.com or follow PayScale on Twitter: https://twitter.com/payscale.

About U.S. News & World Report:
U.S. News & World Report is a digital news and information company that empowers people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. Focusing on Education, Health, Personal Finance, Travel, Cars and News & Opinion, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings, news and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 30 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

Press Contact:
Phyllis McNeice
Email: [email protected] 
Tel: 206.954-1481

Enxhi Myslymi, U.S. News & World Report
Email: [email protected]
Tel: 202-955-2189

