U.S. probes Uber for possible bribery law violations

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] said on Tuesday it was cooperating with a preliminary investigation led by the U.S. Department of Justice into possible violations of bribery laws.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- North Korea’s Kim says missile test was for Guam, Trump warns all options open - August 29, 2017
- Under investor pressure, Goldman to explain trading strategy - August 29, 2017
- Vietnam’s Facebook dissidents test the limits of Communist state - August 29, 2017