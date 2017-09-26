U.S. slaps steep duties on Bombardier jets after Boeing complaint

MONTREAL/NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday slapped preliminary anti-subsidy duties on Bombardier Inc’s CSeries jets after rival Boeing Co accused Canada of unfairly subsidizing the aircraft, a move likely to strain trade relations between the neighbors.
