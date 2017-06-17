U.S. soldiers wounded in apparent shooting at Afghan base: official

MAZAR-I-SHARIF, Afghanistan (Reuters) – At least one Afghan soldier was killed and several American soldiers were wounded in an incident at a base in northern Afghanistan on Saturday, a U.S. military official said.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Despite mistrial in criminal case, civil lawsuits await Cosby - June 17, 2017
- Seattle love, dread of activist investor help clinch Amazon M&A roles - June 17, 2017
- Mistrial declared in Bill Cosby sex assault case as jury deadlocks - June 17, 2017