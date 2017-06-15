U.S. student freed from North Korea has severe brain injury

WYOMING, Ohio (Reuters) – An American university student who was returned to the United States this week after being held in North Korea for 17 months has a severe brain injury and is in a state of “unresponsive wakefulness,” doctors said on Thursday.
