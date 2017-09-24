OTTAWA (Reuters) – U.S. trade negotiators will only partially unveil new text on modifying a key chapter on investment under NAFTA, two well-placed sources said on Sunday, underlying the slow pace of talks that are supposed to wrap up by the end of the year.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S. Senate opposition to Obamacare repeal bill grows - September 24, 2017
- NFL players, owners defy Trump on anthem protests - September 24, 2017
- U.S. to partially unveil key NAFTA proposal, talks seen dragging - September 24, 2017