(Reuters) – Researchers have found the wreckage of the U.S. warship Indianapolis, which was sunk by a Japanese torpedo in the final days of World War Two, more than 18,000 feet (5.5 kilometers) below the surface of the Pacific Ocean, the Navy said on Saturday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S. warship Indianapolis found 18,000 feet deep in Pacific Ocean - August 19, 2017
- U.S. did not detail request for auto rules of origin at NAFTA talks: source - August 19, 2017
- Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon - August 19, 2017