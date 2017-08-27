Uber board picks Expedia’s Dara Khosrowshahi as new CEO

(Reuters) – Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] on Sunday hired Dara Khosrowshahi, the chief executive of travel company Expedia Inc, as its new chief executive, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter, handing him the challenge of leading the ride-services company out of a nearly year-long crisis.
