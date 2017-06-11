Uber board to discuss CEO absence, policy changes: source

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – Uber Technologies Inc’s [UBER.UL] board will discuss Chief Executive Travis Kalanick temporarily stepping away from the embattled ride-hailing firm and consider sweeping changes to the company’s management practices at a meeting on Sunday, according to a person familiar with the situation.
