UK Hydraulic Manifold Market 2016-2020: Demand for Lightweight and Technologically Advanced Hydraulic Manifolds

The hydraulic manifold market in the UK to grow at a CAGR of 10.42% during the period 2016-2020.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the hydraulic manifold market in the UK for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from unit shipments of hydraulic manifolds for earthmoving equipment in the UK. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one of the primary drivers in the market is growth of equipment rental business. Ownership of earthmoving equipment involves substantial investments from the construction companies. Construction companies, especially SMEs, face budget constraints, in the procurement of earthmoving equipment based on ownership, as it involves high initial investment.
Moreover, the ownership of these equipment generates further challenges for the construction companies regarding maintenance and high machine idle times. With the constant use, wear, and tear, the valuation of earthmoving equipment decreases throughout their life cycle, which affects the profit margins of the construction companies.
Further, the report states that one major challenge in the market is changing customer needs. With technological advances in the end-user industries of hydraulic manifolds, manufacturers have to cater to the changing demands of their customers. For instance, in the construction industry, construction companies in the UK are working toward being cost-effective by investing in better technology and implementing cost-cutting measures for construction, earthmoving, and material handling equipment.
Companies prefer customized equipment that suits their work profile in order to minimize machine idle time. To cater to this demand, hydraulic manifold manufacturers need to further invest in R&D to provide their customers with customized and high-quality solutions, thereby posing a threat to their profit margins.
