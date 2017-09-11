UK lawmakers back EU withdrawal bill at second reading

LONDON (Reuters) – British lawmakers on Tuesday voted in favor of legislation to sever political, financial and legal ties with the European Union at its second reading, allowing the bill to move to the next stage of the parliamentary process.
