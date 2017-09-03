LONDON (Reuters) – Prime Minister Theresa May warned lawmakers that Britain could be faced with a Brexit “cliff edge” if they failed to back her EU repeal bill, as reports suggested momentum was growing within her party to unseat her.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- China’s anger at West to overshadow tougher action on North Korea - September 3, 2017
- Pope visits Colombia to boost peace process after 50 years of war - September 3, 2017
- UK PM May says EU repeal bill best way to avoid Brexit ‘cliff edge’ - September 3, 2017