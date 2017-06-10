UK’s May seals deal to prop up government, but loses key aides

LONDON/BELFAST (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Theresa May secured a deal on Saturday to prop up her minority government but looked increasingly isolated after a botched election gamble plunged Britain into crisis days before the start of talks on leaving the European Union.
