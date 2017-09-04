UK’s Prince William and wife Kate expecting third child

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate are expecting their third child, their office said on Monday after the Duchess was forced to cancel an engagement due to severe morning sickness.
