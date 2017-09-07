Umicore – All agenda items approved at the special and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings

On Thursday 7 September 2017, Umicore held its special and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings at its headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. Shareholders approved all agenda items. Details of the resolutions are available on Umicore’s website.

http://www.umicore.com/en/investors/financial-calendar/egm201709en/

As a result of the approved proposal to split every existing share into two new shares, effective as from 16 October 2017, Umicore’s capital will be represented by 224,000,000 fully paid-up shares without nominal value, each representing 1/224,000,000 of the capital. These shares will be traded on the Regulated Market of Euronext Brussels from 16 October 2017 onwards.

The number of voting rights, and hence the denominator, remains unchanged and will stay at 224,000,000.

For more information

Investor Relations

Evelien Goovaerts +32 2 227 78 38 [email protected]

Eva Behaeghe +32 2 227 70 68 [email protected]