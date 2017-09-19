Breaking News
Home / Top News / Uncle Dougie’s Foods Names Rob Johnson as Chief Executive Officer

Uncle Dougie’s Foods Names Rob Johnson as Chief Executive Officer

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Original Uncle Dougie’s, LLC, makers of award-winning Uncle Dougie’s brand products, has named Rob Johnson as its CEO, it was announced today. Johnson joins Uncle Dougie’s directly from ConAgra Foods, where he was Brand Director for ConAgra’s Gourmet Food Group portfolio of natural & organic brands, including Alexia Foods, Frontera Foods, Blake’s All Natural Foods & Wicked Kitchen.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3bcfcec3-c60d-41e3-806b-95ad0ee3c6e4

“We are very fortunate to have a CPG pro like Rob Johnson join the company at this stage of its growth,” said Tim Condon, CEO, SCCventures, the equity firm that has funded Uncle Dougie’s expansion. “His brand management instincts and understanding of broker/distributor/retailer channels will bring great value to the business as it continues to grow.”

SCCventures acquired a majority interest in Uncle Dougie’s in 2012. The brand has expanded its geography from the Midwest, adding distributors across the U.S. In 2015 the brand launched nationally in Canada (YTD is up 20% over 2016). The brand counts Whole Foods as one of its top retail partners.

“Uncle Dougie’s has built its brand on the strength of its award-winning taste and super-premium, ‘No Crap’ clean label quality,” said Johnson. “I’m excited to push forward with our consumer-driven mission of incredible taste and product integrity, and look forward to working alongside Doug and the rest of our leadership team.”  Uncle Dougie’s Founder and namesake Doug Tomek will continue in his role as President and Culinary Director.

Uncle Dougie’s was founded in 1989, by Tomek (Uncle Dougie), with a vision to craft small-batch, super-premium products without chemicals and shortcuts such as high-fructose corn syrup. Thanks to Uncle Dougie’s zero-fat, no-fry Wicked Good Wing Marinade, the brand made a splash in the industry, and inspired a cult-like grassroots following.

Since then, Uncle Dougie’s has introduced BBQ sauces, hot sauces, rubs and cocktail mixes that have won numerous awards in taste competitions across the country. This includes awards for Uncle Dougie’s BBQ sauces at the American Royal World Series of Barbecue competition in Kansas City, and for the brand’s Rich’N Spicy Bloody Mary Mix, which was named “Outstanding Beverage” at the Specialty Foods Association awards. “I am very excited to have Rob on board. He believes, as do I, that enduring brands with integrity, are built from the heart,” said Tomek. “We have a lot of retailers looking at us, and a lot of people out there who would love our products.”

“Uncle Dougie’s is well-positioned for the fast-growing segment of consumers that are seeking healthier alternatives that deliver on taste,” said Johnson. “All of our products are naturally lower in sugar and sodium than the category leaders, as well as gluten-free and non-GMO, and we absolutely smoke them on taste. There is a lot of opportunity out there for the Uncle Dougie’s brand.”

About Original Uncle Dougie’s, LLC
Uncle Dougie’s no crap mission: food should be food. Our pledge is to forever stay true to our commitment to clean-label integrity. No cheap, profit-driven shortcuts. And that means no industrial food additives or chemicals, artificial additives, cheap gluten extenders or GMOs. At Uncle Dougie’s we are driven to not only make the most delicious natural products we can, but also to be advocates and activists for a cleaner, healthier food chain for all.

About SCCventures
SCCventures is the private equity unit of Schafer Condon Carter (SCC), an independent creative and technology agency that delivers transformative brand and business ideas to drive results for its clients. SCCventures provides funding and intellectual capital for start-ups and growth brands in the food and technology sectors.  Portfolio investments include Uncle Dougie’s, Good Foods Group and Social Market Analytics. SCC agency clients include Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, National Pork Board, Pepsico, Chicago Cubs, Ideal Industries, Friendly’s Restaurants and Solo Cup Company among others. Headquartered in a landmark building in Chicago’s historic West Loop district, SCC has a full-time staff of over 120. To learn more about SCC, visit: http://www.SCCThinkAgain.com/

MEDIA CONTACT
Anthony Filomena
SCC Public Relations
[email protected]
Mobile: 312.498.7628

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.