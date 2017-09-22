‘Unfit’ Uber stripped of London license, CEO tweets ‘pls work w/us’

LONDON (Reuters) – London deemed Uber unfit to run a taxi service on Friday and stripped it of its license to operate from the end of next week in a major blow to the U.S. firm and 3.5 million users in one of the world’s wealthiest cities.
