United States $3.8 Billion Insulin Pump Market 2017-2022 with Insulet Corporation, Medtronic, Roche, Animas Corporation and Tandem Diabetes Care Dominating

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “United States Insulin Pump Market Size, Share, Opportunity, Analysis, Growth Potential & Demand Forecast 2017 – 2022” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

This is the 2nd latest edition report published by the Market Report Publisher. United States Insulin Pump Market Size, Share, Opportunity, Analysis, Growth Potential & Demand Forecast 2017 – 2022 provides a deep and thorough evaluation of the United States Insulin Pump Market. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the type 1, type 2 and newly diagnosed type 1 diabetes and overall diabetes population.

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing number of diabetic patients, growing awareness towards diabetes, improved glucose control and flexible, lifestyle-compatible treatment options and technological advancement in insulin pump devices. However, high cost of the insulin pump devices is expected to hamper growth of the market during forecast period.

It provides essential insights into insulin pump users with more focused on type 1 and type 2 diabetes insulin pump users. Market outlook in value terms has been analysed based on current and potential trends and the market is estimated from 2017 to 2022. Additionally, the report includes assessment of clinical trials and preferred insulin pump brand by the patients. Key trends in terms of collaborations, partnerships and licensing agreements are analysed with details. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the United States Insulin Pump Market.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the Insulin Pump Market such as Insulet Corporation, Medtronic, Roche, Animas Corporation and Tandem Diabetes Care. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product outlook and sales analysis of the Insulin Pump and Diabetes Market from 2011 to 2022.

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

  • United States Diabetes Population (2011 – 2022)
  • United States Insulin Pump Users and Market Analysis (2011 – 2022)
  • United States Insulin Pump Preferred Brand – By Product
  • United States Insulin Pump Market: Reimbursement & Regulation System
  • United States Insulin Pump Market – Major Deal Types
  • Insulin Pump Market Clinical Trail Insight by Phase, Company & Country
  • Key Companies Analysis
  • Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the United States Insulin Pump Market

Key Companies Covered in the Report are as follows:

  • Insulet Corporation
  • Medtronic
  • Roche
  • Animas Corporation and
  • Tandem Diabetes Care

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. United States Diabetes Population (2011 – 2022): An Analysis
2.1 Overall Diabetes Population
2.1.1 Type 1 Diabetes
2.1.2 Type 2 Diabetes
2.1.3 Newly Diagnosed Type 1 Diabetes

3. United States Insulin Pump Market Analysis (2011- 2022)
3.1 Insulin Pump Users
3.1.1 Type 1 Diabetes Insulin Pump Users
3.1.2 Type 2 Diabetes Insulin Pump Users
3.2 Insulin Pump Market

4. Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the United States Insulin Pump Market
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Inhibitors

5. United States Insulin Pump Preferred Brand – By Product
5.1 Pediatric
5.2 Adult

6. United States Insulin Pump Market: Reimbursement & Regulation System
6.1 Reimbursement System
6.2 Regulation System

7. United States Insulin Pump Market – Major Deal Types
7.1 Insulin Pump Market – Collaboration Deals
7.2 Insulin Pump Market – Licensing Agreement
7.3 Insulin Pump Market – Exclusive Agreement
7.4 Insulin Pump Market – Partnerships Deals

8. Insulin Pump Market Clinical Trail Insight by Phase, Company & Country
8.1 Year 2016
8.2 Year 2015
8.3 Year 2014
8.4 Year 2013
8.5 Year 2012

9. Key Companies Analysis

  • Animas Corporation
  • Insulet Corporation
  • Medtronic
  • Roche
  • Tandem Diabetes Care

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jzlff3/united_states 


CONTACT: 


CONTACT: Research and Markets
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
         U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
         Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
         Related Topics: Diabetes Devices , Infusions and Injectables
