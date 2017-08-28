UPDATE — FuelCell Energy Announces Fuel Cell Project with NRG Energy Center Pittsburgh

NRG Energy Center Pittsburgh to host solid oxide fuel cell power plant

Supports U.S. DOE initiatives to modernize and secure the U.S. power grid

Utilizes solid oxide fuel cell platform common to power generation and storage applications

DANBURY, Conn., Aug. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq:FCEL), a global leader in delivering clean, innovative and affordable fuel cell solutions for the supply, recovery, and storage of energy, today announced that the NRG Energy Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, owned by NRG Yield, will host a fuel cell power plant under a previously awarded U.S. Department of Energy contract. The power plant will deliver energy to the NRG Yield facility, which provides heating and cooling for more than six million square feet of commercial and residential facilities in downtown Pittsburgh. NRG Energy Center Pittsburgh is owned by NRG Yield.

According to NRG Energy Center Pittsburgh General Manager Cliff Blashford, “This project supports NRG Yield’s focus on identifying and integrating energy solutions that seek to improve efficiency, lower fuel consumption and costs, and reduce our environmental footprint. We’re pleased to participate, and to support Mayor Peduto’s vision of a smarter, cleaner and more innovative energy future for Pittsburgh.”

“We are leveraging our commercial experience with this new solution, including industry leading electrical efficiency plus thermal capabilities packaged in a design that installs quickly,” said Chip Bottone, President and Chief Executive Officer, FuelCell Energy. “While this application in Pittsburgh will be a demonstration of the use of our solid oxide fuel cell platform for efficient power generation, this common cell platform is also being used in other programs as the basis for our energy storage technology, whereby the cells alternate between electrolysis and fuel cell operation, producing hydrogen during electrolysis mode which is later used to make power in fuel cell mode.”

FuelCell Energy’s SOFC power generation technology generates industry-leading electrical efficiency of approximately 60 percent plus usable heat for combined heat and power applications, resulting in total estimated thermal efficiency between 80 and 85 percent. The fuel cell plant hosted at the NRG facility will operate solely on clean natural gas, although the technology is fuel flexible, with the ability to utilize coal syngas, natural gas, on-site renewable biogas or directed biogas. Fuel cells electrochemically convert a fuel source into electricity and heat in a highly efficient process that emits virtually no pollutants due to the absence of combustion.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) delivers efficient, affordable and clean solutions for the supply, recovery and storage of energy. We design, manufacture, undertake project development, install, operate and maintain megawatt-scale fuel cell systems, serving utilities, industrial and large municipal power users with solutions that include both utility-scale and on-site power generation, carbon capture, local hydrogen production for transportation and industry, and long duration energy storage. With SureSource™ installations on three continents and millions of megawatt hours of ultra-clean power produced, FuelCell Energy is a global leader with environmentally responsible power solutions. Visit us online at www.fuelcellenergy.com and follow us on Twitter @FuelCell_Energy

About NRG Yield

NRG Yield owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable and conventional generation and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States, including fossil fuel, solar and wind power generation facilities that have the capacity to support more than two million American homes and businesses. Our thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot and/or chilled water, and in some instances electricity, to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals and governmental units in multiple locations. NRG Yield’s Class C and Class A common stock are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NYLD and NYLD.A, respectively.

