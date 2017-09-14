UPDATE — Lifeway Debuts New Organic Skyr Traditional Icelandic Yogurt and Dairy-free Plantiful™ Plant-based Beverage at Expo East

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Sept. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Once again blazing a new trail in the functional foods market, Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq:LWAY) has announced it will unveil a new line of Traditional Icelandic-style skyr and plant-based probiotic beverages at this week’s Natural Products Expo East. Lifeway’s new Organic Skyr, which boasts 14 probiotic cultures, and their vegan Plantiful protein drink will be available for sampling, along with Lifeway Elixir, a sparkling probiotic tonic, at Booth #1548. The Natural Products Expo East takes place September 13-17 at the Baltimore Convention Center.

“These new products underscore our commitment to delivering the widest variety of delicious, nourishing, functional foods to satisfy everyone’s unique tastes and dietary needs,” said Lifeway Foods CEO Julie Smolyansky. “The documented health benefits of probiotics have attracted a fast-growing market of consumers looking to boost digestive health and immunity. We’re thrilled to introduce these exciting new options that truly offer something for everyone.”

Organic Skyr Offers Traditional Probiotic Cultures in 5 Delicious Flavors

Known for its rich flavor, creamy texture, and potent health benefits, Skyr has been a part of Icelandic cuisine for centuries. Made in small batches for maximum freshness, Lifeway’s new Organic Skyr boasts 14 probiotic cultures, including 2 strains that are essential to authentic Icelandic Skyr. Made with organic whole milk and packed with 18 grams of protein, Lifeway’s Organic Skyr is a gluten-free superfood with a silky, indulgent texture. Available in five varieties: natural, blueberry, wildberry, ancient grains and honey. Lifeway’s Organic Skyr comes in a resealable cup with a spoon, making it a perfect option for anyone seeking a healthy breakfast or on-the-go snack.

Plantiful Delivers Probiotcs and Protein in a tasty Vegan Beverage

As the leading supplier of kefir in the U.S., Lifeway is expanding its lineup of tantalizing probiotic beverages with Plantiful, a new plant-based protein drink. Made from organic and non-GMO pea, hemp and rice protein, the Plantiful blend contains 5 vegan kefir cultures for an invigorating infusion of gut-healthy probiotics. Available in 4 flavors, Plantiful is an organic, dairy-, gluten- and soy-free beverage everyone can feel good about.

Sparkling Probiotic Elixir Offers Nutritious Refreshment

For some spellbinding refreshment, visitors at Expo East can also sample Lifeway’s new sparkling Elixir. Launched earlier this year, these organic, non-dairy, carbonated probiotic beverages offer a thirst-quenching alternative to sugary soda and traditionally creamy probiotic beverages. Available in four tempting flavors—Tangerine, Hibiscus, Ginger and Elderberry—Lifeway Elixirs are caffeine- and gluten-free, vegan, kosher and low in sugar and calories.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (LWAY), recently named one of Forbes’ Best Small Companies, is America’s leading supplier of the probiotic fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces frozen kefir, specialty cheeses, probiotic supplements and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway’s tart and tangy cultured dairy products are now sold across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Ireland and the United Kingdom. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at Lifewaykefir.com.

