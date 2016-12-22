Uponor concludes its employee negotiations in Spain

Breaking News
Uponor Corporation           Stock exchange release         22 December 2016   14.00 EET

 

Uponor Corporation’s Spanish subsidiary Uponor Hispania S.A.U. has today concluded the co-determination negotiations in Spain. As a result, up to 50 employment contracts will be terminated, which is somewhat less than originally planned. For the most part, the reductions will be made by the end of February 2017.

According to the initial plans announced on 23 November 2016, Uponor will close its PEX pipe production site in Mostoles, Spain and concentrate production to the company’s facilities in Virsbo, Sweden. This transition will be completed during the first quarter of 2017.

The manufacturing concentration is part of Uponor’s transformation programme, which started a year ago in the company’s European segments.

Uponor will continue to have its logistics centre and the sales & marketing organisation in Spain. Uponor will make every effort to support the affected employees by offering them professional outplacement services in an effort to help them find employment.

  

For more information, please contact:
Jyri Luomakoski, President and CEO, tel. +358 20 129 2824
Riitta Palomäki, CFO, tel. +358 20 129 2822

  

Uponor Corporation

 

Tarmo Anttila
Vice President, Communications
Tel. +358 20 129 2852

  

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media
www.uponor.com

  

Uponor is a leading international systems and solutions provider for safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure. The company serves a variety of building markets including residential, commercial, industrial and civil engineering. Uponor employs about 3,700 employees in 30 countries, mainly in Europe and North America. In 2015, Uponor’s net sales totalled €1,050 million. Uponor is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponor.com

 

  

