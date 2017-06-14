UPS shooting leaves four dead, including gunman, in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – A man dressed in a UPS uniform and armed with an “assault pistol” opened fire at a United Parcel Service Inc package sorting hub in San Francisco, killing three people before fatally shooting himself in the head, police said.
