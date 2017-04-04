UPS to Add New $200 Million Facility to Dallas-Forth Worth Presence

Breaking News
Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 7 mins ago

Arlington, TX, April 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UPS (NYSE:UPS) announced today plans to build a new $200 million package operations facility in Arlington, TX. The project will span more than 1,100,000 square feet on more than 110 acres. Powered by industry leading operational technology and equipment, the new UPS® hub will create even greater network efficiency and flexibility to manage business and consumer-directed package growth for the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

“The new Arlington building is part of the strategic investments UPS is making to dramatically improve the efficiency and connectedness of our hubs, package centers and transportation network. This project is part of our ongoing efforts to keep pace with rapidly evolving demands of e-commerce customers in Texas, across the U.S. and around the globe,” said Craig Wiltz, president of UPS’s Red River District which is comprised of Texas and Oklahoma. “UPS is taking its efficient global operation to the next level.”

Approximately 1,400 full-time equivalent jobs will be aided by new technology that increases the accuracy of data collection for reliability and processing flexibility as packages route through the complex system of conveyors and advance across a maze of belts. Advanced package scanning and sortation equipment allows dynamic changes to route volume through the building or directed to other facilities. This minimizes unexpected delays due to weather or volume surges and efficiently manages processing capacity in the region.

“Combined with the other UPS facility projects in the Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio areas, the additional capacity addresses the rapid expansion of both residential and commercial demand, as well as sustains a strong employee base in the area.”

The Arlington facility is scheduled for completion late 2018. The construction will incorporate LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design.) practices, a further demonstration of UPS’s commitment to sustainability and the environment.

The UPS network reach in the Dallas-Fort Worth area includes eight package delivery facilities, an air gateway, ground freight, and supply chain logistics centers including healthcare logistics. Applicants can learn more about UPS jobs at upsjobs.com.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. The company can be found on the web at ups.com® and its corporate blog can be found at longitudes.ups.com. To get UPS news direct, visit pressroom.ups.com/RSS or follow @UPS_News on Twitter.

# # #

CONTACT: Kim Krebs, Public Relations
404-828-4404
kkrebs@ups.com

