USHCC Names April Diez 2017 “Businesswoman of The Year”

Washington, D.C., Aug. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) is proud to announce April Diez, Vice Chairwoman of the Diez Group, as this year’s recipient of the Businesswoman of the Year award. April Diez will be presented with this prestigious award at the USHCC’s National Convention in Dallas, Texas, on October 3rd.

Each year, the USHCC recognizes a female entrepreneur whose outstanding leadership, pioneering spirit, social, and economic contributions exemplify the best of America’s business community.

“We are honored to present this award to April at our National Convention this year. Under her leadership, the Diez Group has risen to one of the most lauded aluminum and steel producers in the automotive industry and has been continued to be one of the Hispanic business community’s best ambassadors,” said Javier Palomarez, USHCC President & CEO. “April continues to be a role model for businesswomen around the country and a paradigm of success for business leaders across industry lines. We are a stronger business community because of people like April.”

“I am overwhelmed to receive this incredible honor. Our relationship with the USHCC, the Hispanic community and women-owned businesses is extremely important in defining who we are,” said April Diez. “As second generation Hispanic business owners my sister, brothers and I are very aware of the larger than life shoes we are trying to fill. We are grateful for all the tremendously talented people we work with at the Diez Group companies and proudly continue the hard work and dedication to our customers and community that our parents instilled in us.”

For over 40 years, the Diez Group has been one the country’s leading aluminum and steel sales, services, and logistics centers. The company has been recognized across the American automotive industry by the country’s top car makers including General Motors, Chrysler, Honda, and Ford.

To learn more about the USHCC National Convention, visit ushcc.com/convention.

The Diez group

Hispanic MBE & WBE certified companies.

Over 40 years in business.

The Diez group is an aluminum and steel sales, service and logistics center specializing in precision level blanking; exposed, unexposed, scallop, circles, straight and configured. Cut to length lines produce trapezoids, and rectangles. Laser welding systems, precision slitting lines, wash, oiling, warehousing capable of handling coils up to 96″ od and 75,000lbs, and logistics.

The Diez group makes every effort to support other MBE, WBE, and veteran’s by purchasing over 6% of our total purchases with them. In 1997, Delaco received the distinction of becoming the first minority steel service center to be awarded q1 by the ford motor company. Delaco steel corporation/the diez group started in 1973 by Geraldo Diez sr. The chairman and CEO. April Diez is vice chair and Jerry Diez Jr. (JD), its president.

About the USHCC

The USHCC actively promotes the economic growth, development and interests of more than 4.2 million Hispanic-owned businesses, that combined, contribute over $668 billion to the American economy every year. It also advocates on behalf of 260 major American corporations and serves as the umbrella organization for more than 200 local chambers and business associations nationwide. For more information, visit ushcc.com. Follow us on Twitter @USHCC.

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/765faaff-e24c-44b8-a7e0-d6390fcdbb06

CONTACT: Communications Team United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce [email protected]