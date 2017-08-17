USHCC Names Goldman Sachs Group Inc. as 2017 Corporation of the Year

Washington, DC, Aug. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) is proud to announce Goldman Sachs Group Inc. as the organization’s 2017 “Corporation of the Year” award recipient. Goldman Sachs will be presented with this prestigious award at the USHCC’s National Convention in Dallas, Texas, on October 3rd.

“We’re proud to receive the Corporation of the Year award from USHCC,” said Lloyd Blankfein, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. “Helping to provide both big and small companies the support they need to grow and create jobs is critical to America’s economic vitality. We’re thankful to USHCC for their support in reaching entrepreneurs who are benefiting from the business education and capital of our 10,000 Small Businesses program.”

Every year, the USHCC presents this award to a corporation that has been a strong advocate for American small business and Hispanic enterprise, demonstrating that diversity and inclusion initiatives are both principled and profitable.

“We are honored to present Goldman Sachs our 2017 Corporation of the Year Award. As a leading global financial institution, Goldman Sachs continues to invest in the future of small and minority business enterprises in communities across the nation,” said Javier Palomarez, USHCC President & CEO. “Their core mission, as well as the Goldman Sachs Foundation’s remarkable 10,000 Small Businesses initiative proves their unwavering commitment to diversity, inclusion, and corporate responsibility. This commitment has allowed Goldman Sachs to level the playing field for American small business owners of all backgrounds.”

“Goldman Sachs is a true innovator and thought leader in their industry – helping the next generation of American businesses to succeed in today’s global economy” said Don Salazar, USHCC Chairman. “We at the USHCC are proud to recognize their impressive track record by naming Goldman Sachs as the 2017 Corporation of the Year.”

Goldman Sachs is a multinational global leader in financial services, with offices in over 30 countries and a total of 34,100 employees worldwide. The corporation is one of the twelve companies to be included in the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For every year since the list’s inception.

About Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm that provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

About the USHCC

The USHCC actively promotes the economic growth, development and interests of more than 4.2 million Hispanic-owned businesses, that combined, contribute over $668 billion to the American economy every year. It also advocates on behalf of 260 major American corporations and serves as the umbrella organization for more than 200 local chambers and business associations nationwide. For more information, visit ushcc.com. Follow us on Twitter @USHCC.

