USHCC Names Teddy Peinado 2017 “Businessman of The Year”

Washington, D.C., Aug. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) is proud to announce Teddy Peinado, President of Peinado Construction, as this year’s recipient of the Businessman of the Year award. Teddy Peinado will be presented with this prestigious award at the USHCC’s National Convention in Dallas, Texas, on October 3rd.

Each year, the USHCC recognizes a male entrepreneur whose outstanding leadership, pioneering spirit, social, and economic contributions exemplify the best of America’s business community.

“We are honored to present this award to Teddy at our National Convention this year. Under Teddy’s leadership, the Peinado Construction has become one of the more premier construction firms in all of the great state of Texas,” said Javier Palomarez, USHCC President & CEO. “Bringing more than two decades of experience in the construction business, Teddy exemplifies everything the Hispanic business community and Texas represent – a strong commitment to innovation, business success, and firm leadership. He is a role model for achievement in this business.”

“I am humbled and thankful of the USHCC for this great honor,” said Teddy Peinado. “My entire life I looked up to my father whom escaped revolutionary, war torn Mexico to America in 1917 and became one of the largest builders in the southwest. I know he would be proud that I have been able to follow in his footsteps. My goal has been to be involved in bettering the community by which we live and work, being the best that we can be as a construction provider, and insuring 100% repeat business with our performance, proficiency and value. Thank you to the USHCC for being a partner and their continued support as Peinado Construction continues to grow.”

Peinado Construction is one of the top Design Build General Contractors specializing in industrial, manufacturing, distribution centers, medical, and datacenters. With operations in Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio, the company is responsible creating facilities in Texas’ most populous cities.

Teddy Peinado has served as President of Peinado Construction since 2010. Prior to joining the firm, he leadership positions at Burton Construction, Duke Realty, and Panattoni Construction. He earned both a Bachelor’s Degree in Building Construction and a Master’s Degree in Construction Management from Texas A&M University.

About the USHCC

The USHCC actively promotes the economic growth, development and interests of more than 4.2 million Hispanic-owned businesses, that combined, contribute over $668 billion to the American economy every year. It also advocates on behalf of 260 major American corporations and serves as the umbrella organization for more than 200 local chambers and business associations nationwide. For more information, visit ushcc.com. Follow us on Twitter @USHCC.

