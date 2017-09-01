Utah nurse claims police assault after she refused patient blood sample

(Reuters) – A nurse at a Utah hospital was assaulted by a police officer last month after declining to allow him to obtain a sample of an unconscious patient’s blood because he had neither a warrant nor the patient’s consent, local media reported.
