Vaisala Expands Indian Operations to Meet Rising Demand

Resource data, measurement and forecasting specialist doubles team capacity and expands office to support rapidly growing customer base

August 29, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.

3TIER India, a subsidiary of global environmental and industrial measurement leader, Vaisala, has announced significant investment in its personnel as it responds to steadily growing demand in the Indian wind and solar sectors for its renewable energy services and measurement equipment. By the end of 2017, the firm will have doubled the capacity of its team in just 12 months, and has relocated to a new, larger Bangalore headquarters to support this expansion.

This investment will enable Vaisala to increase its regional sales and production capabilities, further enhancing its end-to-end resource risk management services for Indian renewable energy developers, operators and investors. Vaisala, a provider of weather data, energy due diligence services, measurement equipment and operational services, has worked on over 50GW of wind and solar projects to date in India as the market continues to develop.

“The Indian solar and wind sectors are growing more competitive day by day, which in turn is underlining the value of the services we bring to the market,” said Rajni Umakanthan, Managing Director of 3TIER India, who is hosting the Bangalore office inauguration this week on Thursday, August 31. “Expanding the capacity and capability of our Bangalore office will ensure that we continue to meet the demands of stakeholders throughout the value chain for reliable data and analysis.”

Confidence in a more competitive market

India installed more than 5GW each of new solar PV and wind energy capacity in the past financial year. It expects to install more than 10GW of solar and 6GW of wind annually over the next 5 years, to meet the federal target of 175GW of renewables by 2022.

As India transitions to an auction based system, the requirement for bidders to have reliable and accurate information is more acute. To bid with confidence in a competitive market, developers must know the amount of energy their assets will produce.

This unprecedented growth in capacity and market competition is driving demand for a full range of independent resource analysis services that not only facilitate efficient and reliable site prospecting and development, but also enable the industry to surmount operational and grid integration challenges. In addition to its due diligence and bankable Net Energy Production (NEP) reports for project developers, Vaisala is supplying a growing number of project operators with highly accurate short-term generation forecasts and performance optimization services.

Unique insights into weather and performance

The quality of Vaisala’s data and service offering and its market leadership has enabled the firm to develop long-term relationships with all of India’s most prominent wind turbine manufacturers and independent power producers, some of which will be in attendance at this week’s office inauguration.

These clients have benefitted from Vaisala’s in-depth understanding of weather science, which, coupled with unique computing technology, enables the delivery of precise assessments of net energy generation values for any wind or solar site in the country. Increasingly, the Indian renewable energy industry is also taking advantage of Vaisala’s measurement equipment offering, including the Triton Wind Profiler remote sensing unit, a ground-based, mobile device that supplies accurate wind measurements throughout site prospecting, development and operations.



