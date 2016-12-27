Vaisala Oyj: SHARE REPURCHASE 27.12.2016

VAISALA CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT 27.12.2016
SHARE REPURCHASE 27.12.2016
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|27.12.2016
|Bourse trade
|BUY
|Share
|VAIAS
|Amount
|293
|shares
|Average price/share
|33,2500
|EUR
|Total Cost
|9 742,25
|EUR
Vaisala Corporation now holds a total of 366 277 shares
including the shares repurchased on 27.12.2016.
On behalf of Vaisala Corporation
NORDEA BANK FINLAND PLC
Janne Sarvikivi Julius Summanen
Attachments:
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f26a850d-c389-4072-a8e8-f74f05e9a71e
