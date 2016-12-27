Vaisala Oyj: SHARE REPURCHASE 27.12.2016

VAISALA CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT 27.12.2016

SHARE REPURCHASE 27.12.2016

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

Trade date 27.12.2016 Bourse trade BUY Share VAIAS Amount 293 shares Average price/share 33,2500 EUR Total Cost 9 742,25 EUR

Vaisala Corporation now holds a total of 366 277 shares

including the shares repurchased on 27.12.2016.

On behalf of Vaisala Corporation

NORDEA BANK FINLAND PLC

Janne Sarvikivi Julius Summanen

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f26a850d-c389-4072-a8e8-f74f05e9a71e