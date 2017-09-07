Valmont Cosmetics Leverages Thinfilm’s NFC Solutions to Transform Beauty Products into Consumer Beauty Experiences

Premium Swiss cosmetics brand uses Thinfilm’s SpeedTap tags and cloud-based software platform

to connect directly with consumers and provide customer-specific beauty advice

OSLO, Norway, September 7, 2017 – Thin Film Electronics ASA (“Thinfilm”) (OSE: THIN; OTCQX: TFECY), a global leader in NFC (near field communication) mobile marketing and smart product solutions, today announced a partnership and related market trial with CMSmartconnect and Valmont Cosmetics. Through the collaboration, CMSmartconnect will integrate Thinfilm’s SpeedTap(TM) NFC technology into Valmont Cosmetics packaging, enabling Valmont to instantly deliver expert, customer-specific beauty advice for consumers through the simple tap of a smartphone.

Valmont’s high-performing anti-aging product line reaches customers worldwide, and the company’s unique formulations based on natural Swiss ingredients are an integral part of its rich history and brand. Valmont wanted to share its story with customers in a more intimate and impactful way by facilitating a two-way dialog and strengthening consumer relationships.

“We are privileged to help Valmont Cosmetics create powerful content and manage the product integration for this innovative market initiative. They have a unique story that we’re confident customers will embrace, and NFC technology will play an important role,” said Jeremy Cohen, Co-Founder of CMSmartconnect. “Thinfilm’s NFC tags were very easy to integrate into Valmont’s packaging and we’re looking forward to measuring the results of the market trial.”

Each package in Valmont’s anti-aging product line will feature a “tap here to discover more” call to action. Through a simple smartphone tap, customers are instantly directed to a customized landing page where they can read more about the brand, learn about ingredients, receive application instructions, preview complimentary products, and execute online purchases. The SpeedTap tags – each of which has its own unique ID – fully integrate with Thinfilm’s CNECT(TM) cloud-based software platform, empowering the brand to dynamically manage marketing campaigns, monitor real-time tapping activity, and generate detailed analytics and reporting.

“We chose Thinfilm’s SpeedTap tags because of their unique ability to facilitate one-to-one conversations with our customers and to extend those relationships beyond the spa and retail environments. When our customers engage with us using this mobile technology, we can instantly provide custom advice and learn more about their needs,” said Sophie Guillon, CEO of Valmont Cosmetics. “Making our cosmetics packaging interactive gives us a way to ensure proper usage, drive re-orders, and build closer ties with our loyal customers.”

“We’re pleased that Valmont Cosmetics chose to integrate our SpeedTap technology in their premium anti-aging product line. This unique collaboration with CMSmartconnect and Valmont marks Thinfilm’s first NFC solutions field trial in the cosmetics industry,” said Davor Sutija, CEO of Thinfilm. “Our NFC solution for brand-to-consumer applications opens new pathways for premium cosmetics brands like Valmont to directly connect with their customers, enhance brand loyalty, and drive repeat purchases.”

About Thin Film Electronics ASA

Thinfilm is a global leader in NFC mobile marketing and smart-packaging solutions using printed electronics technology. The Company creates printed tags, labels, and systems that include memory, sensors, displays, and wireless communication – all at a cost-per-function unmatched by conventional electronic technologies.

Thinfilm offers end-to-end mobile marketing solutions that feature hardware, label/packaging integration services, and comprehensive cloud-based management, reporting and analytics. Collectively, these components deliver a powerful 1-to-1 digital marketing platform through which brands of all sizes can connect directly with consumers, all with the simple tap of a smartphone. The resulting disintermediation of search engines, online marketplaces, and social platforms empowers brands to control messaging, enhance consumer dialogue, build loyalty, increase engagement, and drive sales.

Thinfilm’s roadmap integrates technology from a strong and growing ecosystem of partners to bring intelligence to everyday, disposable items. Its mission is to effectively extend the traditional boundaries of the Internet of Things to fuel the Internet of Everything.

Thin Film Electronics ASA is a publicly listed company in Norway with global headquarters in Oslo, Norway; US headquarters in San Jose, California; and offices in Linköping, Sweden; San Francisco; London; and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.thinfilm.no.

About Valmont Cosmetics



For more than 30 years, the Valmont Group has been helping women and men master the visible signs of aging. Heir to traditional Swiss medicine, the company draws from the unspoiled natural resources of Switzerland and the latest cellular cosmetic research findings to formulate the utmost in anti-aging skin care products featuring visible and long-lasting efficacy.

The group has surrounded itself with the best experts to create extraordinary product ranges, all subtly combining refinement and anti-age efficacy to enhance the beauty of women and men.

http://www.evalmont.com/

About CMSmartconnect

Co-Founders Jeremy Cohen and Gary Montalbano are spearheading the integration of NFC technology into cosmetics packaging. Gary and Jeremy have combined 65+ years of experience in the trade and are both highly regarded professionals. Gary’s recent experience includes V.P of Packaging at Estee Lauder Companies managing mega-brands La Mer, Clinique, and Bobbi Brown Cosmetics. Jeremy is currently CEO of Knoll Printing & Packaging, Inc., a global supplier of luxury secondary packaging to the cosmetics and spirits industries.

