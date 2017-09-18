Vanir Group of Companies Hires Ray Núñez as Chief Financial Officer

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vanir Group of Companies today announced hiring experienced finance executive Ray Núñez to serve as Chief Financial Officer for all Vanir entities, including Vanir Construction Management, Vanir Development and Vanir Energy.

Núñez has more than 30 years of experience in finance and operations for companies across diverse industry sectors, including technology, energy and clean tech, venture capital, and professional services such as accounting and law. As a senior finance and operations executive, he specializes in strategic planning, contracts and risk management, equity and debt financing, accounting, and construction management financing.

“Ray’s experience working for companies at every size and stage of growth, from start-ups to those in the Fortune 100, will provide valuable perspective and leadership for the Vanir Group of Companies,” said Vanir’s Chairwoman & CEO Dorene Dominguez. “His proven ability help companies scale their finance function is an excellent fit for the current stage in Vanir’s growth.”

Núñez is a Certified Public Accountant and Charted Global Management Accountant. He received his B.S. in Accounting from Santa Clara University and his MBA in Corporate Finance from UCLA Anderson School of Management. In addition, he has served as Vice President and Board Member for the Ronald McDonald House Charities and a Board Member of the Mexican Heritage Corporation.

About Vanir Mr. H. Frank Dominguez founded the Vanir Group of Companies, Inc. over 50 years ago in San Bernardino, California. Vanir Group’s subsidiary companies specialize in all aspects of commercial and institutional real estate development and participate in project delivery throughout California and the nation. The combined staff of the Vanir Group of Companies total over 350 professionals including architects, engineers, construction managers, contractors and developers. Visit www.vanir.com for more information.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Jennifer Azevedo, Vanir (916) 575-8888 [email protected]