Vast majority of Venezuelans reject plan for new constitution: poll

CARACAS (Reuters) – President Nicolas Maduro’s plan to rewrite the constitution is opposed by 85 percent of Venezuelans, according to a survey by polling company Datanalisis carried out as protests calling for presidential elections grew increasingly intense.
