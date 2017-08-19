CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuela’s opposition-controlled congress on Saturday rejected the self-proclaimed law-making authority of a new legislative superbody elected last month at the behest of President Nicolas Maduro.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Thousands turn out in Boston to march against hate speech - August 19, 2017
- Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled - August 19, 2017
- Venezuela ‘congress in resistance’ rejects new super-assembly - August 19, 2017