Venezuela faces outrage after new assembly takes legislative power

CARACAS/BOGOTA (Reuters) – Venezuela’s new legislative superbody was criticized by South American governments and Washington on Friday after giving itself the power to pass laws, superseding the opposition-led congress while ex-top prosecutor Luisa Ortega fled the country.
