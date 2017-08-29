Venezuela to prosecute those supporting U.S. sanctions

CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuela will prosecute those who supported recent U.S. sanctions against the South American country, its Constituent Assembly, made up of government supporters, agreed on Tuesday.
