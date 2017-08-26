Venezuelan army and militias hold exercises after U.S. threat

CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuela held nationwide armed forces exercises on Saturday, calling on civilians to join reserve units to defend against a possible attack after U.S. President Donald Trump warned of a “military option” for the crisis-hit country.
