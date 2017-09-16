CARACAS (Reuters) – President Nicolas Maduro has predicted a new foreign-led effort to mediate Venezuela’s political crisis would produce a deal soon, but the opposition said on Saturday it would not accept another time-wasting “show”.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- British police arrest London bomb suspect at Dover border point - September 16, 2017
- Venezuela’s Maduro upbeat on talks, opposition fear ‘show’ - September 16, 2017
- More protests break out in St. Louis after acquittal in police shooting - September 16, 2017