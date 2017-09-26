Veru Inc. Announces Initiation of Telemedicine Capability to Expand Access to Prescriptions for FC2 Female Condom

MIAMI, Sept. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Veru Inc. (Nasdaq:VERU), (formerly, Nasdaq:FHCO) (”Veru” or the “company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on urology and oncology, today announced the launch of its telemedicine capability to allow women and men better access to FC2 by being able to obtain a prescription online for the FC2 female condom.

Interested parties will be able to download an application to their smartphone called “Hey Doctor,” which will connect them to a page to request a prescription online. This prescription will be automatically sent to any participating pharmacy, where they can obtain the product. The prescription will be eligible for up to three month’s supply of FC2. Currently the service is available in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Montana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia and Washington. The company is working to bring the service nationwide. The “Hey Doctor” application is currently available for the Apple operating system, with Android format capability expected soon. More information on “Hey Doctor” and FC2 can be found at www.fc2.com.

“Telemedicine provides an important alternative to visiting a doctor for a prescription for FC2. First, it allows women and men who may not have readily available access to a primary care physician, whether because of geographic or insurance reasons, to still get the FC2 product. More importantly, it ensures that anyone who wants to obtain a prescription can do so in a safe, confidential and convenient manner. Our goal is to provide people who need or desire FC2 with unfettered access,” said Mitchell Steiner, MD, president and CEO of Veru. “While the company’s focus remains on the development and commercialization of multiple urology and oncology products primarily via the 505(b)(2) development pathway, we are proud to be able to help safeguard the population’s health by facilitating secure and convenient access to FC2. Furthermore, the FC2 prescription program has become a new and growing revenue source for Veru. Telemedicine added to our sales force will help to further accelerate US growth of FC2 product sales.”

About Veru Inc.

Veru Inc. (Veru) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on urology and oncology. Veru utilizes FDA’s 505(b)(2) regulatory approval pathway to develop and commercialize drug candidates. FDA’s 505(b)(2) regulatory approval pathway is designed to allow for potentially expedited regulatory approval based on a previously established safety and efficacy profile of the product. Veru is developing products under the 505(b)(1) pathway as well, which is the traditional new drug application (NDA) pathway. The company is currently developing drug product candidates for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH or enlarged prostate), hot flashes associated with prostate cancer hormone treatment, male infertility and novel oral chemotherapy (alpha & beta tubulin inhibitor) for a variety of malignancies, including metastatic prostate, breast and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company markets and sells the FC2 Female Condom® (now available by prescription in the US) and PREBOOST® medicated individual wipe, which is a male genital desensitizing drug product for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

The company’s division, The Female Health Company, is focused on the global public health sector FC2 business. This division markets the company’s Female Condom (FC2) to entities, including ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N. agencies, nonprofit organizations and commercial partners, that work to support and improve the lives, health and well-being of women around the world.

More information about Veru and its products can be found at www.veruhealthcare.com, www.PREBOOST.com and www.fc2femalecondom.com. For corporate and investor-related information about the Company, please visit https://veruhealthcare.com/investors.

