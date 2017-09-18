VESTA Modular Command Center Heads to Houston with over $70,000 in Donations for Harvey Relief

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Sept. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VESTA Modular, a Simon Group Holdings (SGH) company is sending a bus from Birmingham, MI to Houston, TX to serve as the forward command center as VESTA continues its efforts to support those affected by Hurricane Harvey. The command center will leave from Ann Arbor on September 18, and in a testament to the generosity of Michigan businesses, the bus has been filled with over $70,000 worth of donated supplies to aid both adults and children.

“Our business specializes in responding to emergency needs such as natural disasters – so we are unfortunately familiar with the challenges faced in these situations,” said Dan McMurtrie, CEO of VESTA Modular. “However, we have been blown away by the way Michigan businesses and agencies have stepped up to support those affected by these two major hurricanes.”

Thanks to the generosity of several contributors, the command center has been filled with basic necessities, such as water, blankets and towels. In addition, the bus was loaded with over 100 backpacks from Laurie Cunnington, of Cunnington & Cunnington in Bloomfield Hills, school supplies from Clarkston School District and boxes and boxes of children’s clothing from Rosa Lee, of My Urban Toddler in Ann Arbor. Last week, VESTA was joined by the donors, supporters and the Fox 2 News team at My Urban Toddler to stock the bus with donations.

In addition to sending a bus with supplies to Houston, VESTA Modular and Simon Group Holdings have begun providing temporary housing, classrooms and offices for hurricane victims over the past few weeks.

“It’s the least we can do,” commented Sam Simon, Founder and CEO of Simon Group Holdings. “Harvey and Irma have wreaked havoc on the south over the past few weeks, and we feel it is our duty to help our fellow Americans during these trying times.”

About VESTA Modular:

VESTA Modular (VESTA) is a portfolio company of Simon Group Holdings’ private equity growth fund Soaring Pine Capital, LLC, and offers turnkey permanent and temporary modular construction solutions for sale or lease across North America. Developed by a strong management team, VESTA brings a professional approach and unique perspective to its projects utilizing a greener, faster, and smarter way of building. THINKING BEYOND THE BOX is the company motto, emphasizing that the modular box is just a part of the overall project success. The company provides modular solutions, for sale or lease, to the educational, hospitality, multi-family, assisted living, institutional, Government, healthcare, workforce housing, office, disaster recovery and storage industries with an emphasis on quality, comfort, and safety.

About Simon Group Holdings:

Simon Group Holdings (SGH) was created in 1985 with the founding of Atlas Oil Company by Sam Simon. SGH has 120 companies and direct investments, 3,000 customers and 1,000 employees. Its growth is fueled through digital disruption and by investing in operationally experienced entrepreneurs who have a vision and hunger to reinvent their respective industries. SGH has interests in comprehensive energy solutions; fuel supply; oil field services; logistics and transportation; real estate; private equity; technology services; aerospace and defense; and turnkey modular solutions.

www.vestamodular.com

www.simongroupholdings.com

