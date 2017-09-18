Breaking News
Home / Top News / VESTA Modular Command Center Heads to Houston with over $70,000 in Donations for Harvey Relief

VESTA Modular Command Center Heads to Houston with over $70,000 in Donations for Harvey Relief

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 19 mins ago

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Sept. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VESTA Modular, a Simon Group Holdings (SGH) company is sending a bus from Birmingham, MI to Houston, TX to serve as the forward command center as VESTA continues its efforts to support those affected by Hurricane Harvey. The command center will leave from Ann Arbor on September 18, and in a testament to the generosity of Michigan businesses, the bus has been filled with over $70,000 worth of donated supplies to aid both adults and children.

“Our business specializes in responding to emergency needs such as natural disasters – so we are unfortunately familiar with the challenges faced in these situations,” said Dan McMurtrie, CEO of VESTA Modular. “However, we have been blown away by the way Michigan businesses and agencies have stepped up to support those affected by these two major hurricanes.”

Thanks to the generosity of several contributors, the command center has been filled with basic necessities, such as water, blankets and towels. In addition, the bus was loaded with over 100 backpacks from Laurie Cunnington, of Cunnington & Cunnington in Bloomfield Hills, school supplies from Clarkston School District and boxes and boxes of children’s clothing from Rosa Lee, of My Urban Toddler in Ann Arbor. Last week, VESTA was joined by the donors, supporters and the Fox 2 News team at My Urban Toddler to stock the bus with donations.

In addition to sending a bus with supplies to Houston, VESTA Modular and Simon Group Holdings have begun providing temporary housing, classrooms and offices for hurricane victims over the past few weeks.

“It’s the least we can do,” commented Sam Simon, Founder and CEO of Simon Group Holdings. “Harvey and Irma have wreaked havoc on the south over the past few weeks, and we feel it is our duty to help our fellow Americans during these trying times.”

About VESTA Modular:

VESTA Modular (VESTA) is a portfolio company of Simon Group Holdings’ private equity growth fund Soaring Pine Capital, LLC, and offers turnkey permanent and temporary modular construction solutions for sale or lease across North America. Developed by a strong management team, VESTA brings a professional approach and unique perspective to its projects utilizing a greener, faster, and smarter way of building.  THINKING BEYOND THE BOX is the company motto, emphasizing that the modular box is just a part of the overall project success. The company provides modular solutions, for sale or lease, to the educational, hospitality, multi-family, assisted living, institutional, Government, healthcare, workforce housing, office, disaster recovery and storage industries with an emphasis on quality, comfort, and safety.

About Simon Group Holdings:

Simon Group Holdings (SGH) was created in 1985 with the founding of Atlas Oil Company by Sam Simon. SGH has 120 companies and direct investments, 3,000 customers and 1,000 employees. Its growth is fueled through digital disruption and by investing in operationally experienced entrepreneurs who have a vision and hunger to reinvent their respective industries. SGH has interests in comprehensive energy solutions; fuel supply; oil field services; logistics and transportation; real estate; private equity; technology services; aerospace and defense; and turnkey modular solutions.

Related Links:

www.vestamodular.com

www.simongroupholdings.com

Contact:
William (Billy) R. Hall, Chief Operating Officer
VESTA Modular
800.761.7264
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.